Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lowered by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.9% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $55,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

Shares of TMO opened at $639.43 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $666.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $614.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

