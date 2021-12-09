Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.8% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after acquiring an additional 69,199 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 42,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $638.43. 5,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,682. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $666.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $614.54 and a 200-day moving average of $556.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

