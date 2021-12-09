Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

NYSE:TMO opened at $638.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $614.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $666.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

