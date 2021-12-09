Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $74.15 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00186502 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00020122 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.34 or 0.00558304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

