THETA Price Down 29.5% Over Last Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and $201.62 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA coin can now be purchased for about $4.47 or 0.00009265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041543 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00216368 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (THETA) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.