Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$144.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of TRI opened at C$154.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$75.14 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$148.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$136.86. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$99.11 and a 12-month high of C$156.62.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.1400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

