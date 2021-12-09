Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Truist Securities

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $142.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s previous close.

THO has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.04. The stock had a trading volume of 31,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,620. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

