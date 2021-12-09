Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Truist Securities

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $142.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s previous close.
THO has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.
Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.04. The stock had a trading volume of 31,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,620. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Thor Industries
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
