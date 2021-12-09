THORChain Price Hits $7.10 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last week, THORChain has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $7.10 or 0.00014831 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $57.10 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00057004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.93 or 0.08588549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00059984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00079170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,706.58 or 0.99692842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002831 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

