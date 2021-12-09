Thore Cash (TCH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $128,890.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $20,503.77 and approximately $128,890.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.90 or 0.00321607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000519 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.