Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 147.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,661 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Vicor worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 21.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after buying an additional 180,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 112,580.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor stock opened at $125.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.12 and a beta of 0.69. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $74.08 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.31.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $84.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

In related news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $206,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $3,867,671.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,266 shares of company stock worth $22,939,287. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

