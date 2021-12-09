Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 70,382 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,382 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.45% of HomeStreet worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMST. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 18.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after buying an additional 128,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 137.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST opened at $49.35 on Thursday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 18.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMST. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

