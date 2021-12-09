Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 78,193 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,193 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of nVent Electric worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after buying an additional 35,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 124.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 194,925 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 56.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 94,320 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 311.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 208,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of NVT opened at $37.12 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.