Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 172,432 iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 172,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.40% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 200.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $25.61 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.

