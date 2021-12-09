Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 60,155 Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,155 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Digital Turbine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Macquarie raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.55. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

