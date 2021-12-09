Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,824,506 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after buying an additional 2,371,107 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,784,000 after buying an additional 1,129,401 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after buying an additional 1,060,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,564,000 after buying an additional 1,054,833 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,518,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,919,000 after buying an additional 596,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

DEI stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 99.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

