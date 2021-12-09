Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 320.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $138.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.97. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

