Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,003,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after buying an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,679,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The firm had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.43%.

LXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

