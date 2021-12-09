Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,221 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FedEx were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2,912.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.59.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $244.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

