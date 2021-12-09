Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.08 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

HAS opened at $100.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.