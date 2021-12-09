Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.11 Million Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,554 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Bloom Energy worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

In other Bloom Energy news, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,435 shares of company stock worth $3,897,812. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 3.69.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

