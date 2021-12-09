Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,368 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.72 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

