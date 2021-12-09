Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.74. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

