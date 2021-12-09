Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.31 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 278.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $31.84 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VIAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

