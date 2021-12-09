Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.43 Million Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,303 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of ChampionX worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41 and a beta of 3.24.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHX. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

