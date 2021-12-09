Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.47 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.76% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archetype Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 9,929.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,264 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $135.88 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $139.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.76.

