Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,427 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pool were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $564.77 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $513.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

