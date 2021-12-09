Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.53 Million Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of MGM Growth Properties worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 401,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 44.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 25.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 18.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 154.08%.

MGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

