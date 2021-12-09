Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.56 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 127.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.97% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

