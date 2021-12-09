Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,649 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.90% of Financial Institutions worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Financial Institutions by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 738,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 337,092 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Financial Institutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Financial Institutions by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Financial Institutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Financial Institutions by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

