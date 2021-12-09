Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,319 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.18% of United Natural Foods worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,200,000 after buying an additional 111,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,737,000 after buying an additional 110,796 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after buying an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,556,000 after acquiring an additional 45,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of UNFI opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

In other news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.