Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,820 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $103.01 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.94.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

