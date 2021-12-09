Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,987 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $54.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

