Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 11,839 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.79% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 153,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 488,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 251,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000.

FDLO stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47.

