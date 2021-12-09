Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 2,417 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in General Motors were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 16.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,087,074 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after buying an additional 293,070 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 13.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.46. General Motors has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

