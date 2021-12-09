Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 31,604 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,604 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.21% of NMI worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in NMI by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.06 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.