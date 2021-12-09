Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 6,726 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Fox Factory worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,058,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Fox Factory by 2,104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after buying an additional 434,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,101,000 after buying an additional 406,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FOXF opened at $182.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.74. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $94.55 and a 52 week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

