Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 68,492 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,492 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE:SYF opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

