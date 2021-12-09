Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 7,316 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,035,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,341,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $80.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

