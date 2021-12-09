Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,669 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,584,000 after buying an additional 268,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,446,000 after acquiring an additional 640,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,521,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,835,000 after acquiring an additional 514,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,766 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

