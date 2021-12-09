Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,266 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,266 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.87% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 94.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 36.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HTBI. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

HTBI opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $32.28.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $56,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,684. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

