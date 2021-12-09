Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 174,678 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,678 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.22% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 366,581 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after acquiring an additional 131,512 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 102,316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BSIG stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.