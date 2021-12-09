Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,066 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ASML were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in ASML by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in ASML by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in ASML by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $803.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $797.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $770.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $449.12 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

