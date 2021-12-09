Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,422 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of American States Water worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth $5,340,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American States Water by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in American States Water by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American States Water by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $98.98.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

