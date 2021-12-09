Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Boston Beer were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Boston Beer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 247.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,760,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boston Beer by 115.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,359,000 after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $782.40.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $503.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.70. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.12 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $685.59.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The company had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

