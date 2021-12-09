Throne Market Cap Reaches $278,415.48 (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Throne has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a total market capitalization of $278,415.48 and $1.07 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.25 or 0.08578255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00060261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00079779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,976.27 or 1.00372640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002844 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

