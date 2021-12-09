Thurman K. Case Sells 6,000 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.64. The stock had a trading volume of 85,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,603. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
