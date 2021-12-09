Thurman K. Case Sells 6,000 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.64. The stock had a trading volume of 85,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,603. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.