Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.59

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.59 and traded as low as $11.49. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 228 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.

Tiger Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains; Consumer Brands; Exports and International; and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

