Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CEO Sells $445,261.60 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 253,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $477.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 36.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

A number of research firms have commented on TLYS. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 544.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 4,115,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 377,732 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 331,153 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

