TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Down to $14.74

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.74, but opened at $14.25. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 370 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.
The stock has a market cap of $654.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12.
In related news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 15,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
