TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Down to $14.74

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.74, but opened at $14.25. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 370 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $654.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 15,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.