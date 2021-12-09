Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 226,651 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of Titan International worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Titan International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 107,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Titan International by 70.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 35,080 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Titan International by 31.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

TWI stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $503.41 million, a P/E ratio of 100.88 and a beta of 2.49. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

